India News | Amit Shah Speaks to Chief Ministers to Get Their Views on Lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers to get their views on lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The telephonic conversations took place three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown on May 31.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Centre has been consulting states before taking a decision concerning the extension of lockdown. The fourth phase of lockdown was enforced with some relaxations. (ANI)

