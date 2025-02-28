New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. A massive avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday morning.

The Home Minister also spoke to the DG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the DG of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) regarding the evacuation efforts.

In a post on X, Shah assured that the government's priority is to safely evacuate the people trapped in the incident.

"Spoke to Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Dhami ji, DG ITBP, and DG NDRF regarding the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Our priority is to safely evacuate the people trapped in the accident," he said.

Shah stated that the local administration is fully engaged in rescue operations.

"Two teams of NDRF are also reaching the spot soon," he added.

Earlier in the day, as many as 57 workers engaged in road construction got trapped under huge blocks of snow after a massive avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday. The construction workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp were working in the border area of Mana village in Badrinath, officials said on Friday. The BRO is a road construction executive force that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces.

Personnel from ITBP and the Army are engaged in the rescue operation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne said that 10 workers out of 57 workers have been rescued while the search for the others continues.

"A massive avalanche occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of Mana, in which 57 workers engaged in road construction were trapped. Out of these workers, 10 have been rescued and sent to the Army camp near Mana in critical condition," IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told ANI.

Meanwhile, BRO Executive Engineer CR Meena said that the rescue operation is underway, but the team is facing difficulties due to heavy snowfall.

"Three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there," BRO Executive Engineer said.

The Indian Army's Central Command said, " An avalanche struck a GREF Camp near Mana village in Garhwal Sector. A number of labourers are feared to be trapped. Indian Army's IBEX BRIGADE swiftly launched rescue operations inspite of continuing heavy snowfall and minor avalanches. So far 10 personnel have been rescued and are being provided medical aid by the Army. Additional troops and equipment are being staged forward to the location."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that relief and rescue operations are underway by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and BRO.

"Sad news was received about many workers being trapped under an avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO, and other rescue teams. I pray for the safety of all the laborers," CM Dhami posted on X. (ANI)

