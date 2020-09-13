New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas (September 14, 2020), which will be broadcast on Doordarshan's National Channel at 10.30 am," read a release by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On 14 September 1949, Hindi was given the status of official language by the Constituent Assembly, on the occasion of which Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14.

According to MHA, Rajbhasha Kirti and Rajbhasha Gaurav awards are being given by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for outstanding work in Central Government Offices/Ministries/Undertakings/Banks etc on this important occasion.

MHA said that the awards for Hindi Diwas have already been announced.

"Hindi Diwas celebrations are not being held this year due to the odd circumstances arising out of COVID-19," the ministry. (ANI)

