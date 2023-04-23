Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a public rally at Chevella near here this evening, BJP sources said on Sunday.

His visit is part of 'Parliament Prabhas Yojana' programme, they said.

Though Shah was scheduled to meet some of the key members of blockbuster 'RRR' movie team during his visit, the same was cancelled, they said.

BJP sources said the saffron party will work with increased focus in Telangana and step up its campaign once the Assembly polls are over in neighbouring Karnataka on May 10.

The political one-upmanship between the ruling BRS and BJP has reached new heights during recent times with the war of words between the two parties becoming almost a daily affair.

The BJP has been making efforts to emerge as the alternative to BRS and the national party has had reasonable success in a couple of Assembly bypolls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during the last three years.

