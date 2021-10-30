New Delhi, October 30 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) function at Kevadiya in Gujarat on Sunday.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, will address the function through a recorded video message.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

On the occasion of the 75th year of India's Independence, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF, who have travelled approximately 9,000 km from various parts of the country to Kevadiya, will be taking part in the event.

A total of 101 motorcyclists from police of the states of Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, who have travelled from the East, South, North and West of the country to Kevadiya covering approximately 9,200 km will also be part of the event.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Twenty-three medal winners in the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, including Manpreet Singh, the captain of India's Bronze winning Men's Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics will also be participating in the event.

National Unity Day is celebrated in India on October 31. It was introduced by the Central government in 2014. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel who had a major role in the political integration of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)