Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will chair the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kerala's Kovalam which will be attended by chief ministers and Lieutenant Governors of the southern States and Union Territories.

Shah will inaugurate the meeting at 11 am in Kovalam.

The meeting will be attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Lieutenant Governors of the southern Union Territories Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shah on Friday evening arrived in Kerala and was greeted by a large crowd. The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for their love and affection.

"Reached Thiruvananthapuram to chair the Southern Zonal Council meeting. Grateful to the people of Kerala for their love and affection," Shah said in a tweet.

He also shared pictures from the cultural programme organised in Kerala on his arrival yesterday.

"Every Indian is proud of Kerala's rich culture and heritage. Blessed to be in this beautiful state on the auspicious festival of Onam. Attended a cultural programme in Thiruvananthapuram. Sharing some pictures," he tweeted along with the pictures.

After the meeting, the Home Minister will address the meeting of representatives of various Scheduled Castes (SC) organisations at Kazhakkoottam organised by the BJP. (ANI)

