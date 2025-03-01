New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Saturday to review the security situation in Manipur.

This follows the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9 amid escalating violence and political instability that has plagued the state for nearly two years.

On February 13, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India and issued by the Union Home Ministry, states that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government's authority.

In November last year, Amit Shah convened a detailed high-level review meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the current security situation in Manipur.

The discussions focused on recent developments in the state, with top officials providing a comprehensive assessment of ongoing challenges and response measures. The meeting underscores the central government's commitment to stabilizing the region and ensuring public safety.

Amit Shah reviewed security deployment in Manipur during the meeting, directing Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police officials to maintain peace and order in the region.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

