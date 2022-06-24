New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a two-day meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over issues of disaster management and forensics science capacities from Saturday in Gujarat's Kevadia.

The day-one meeting will start at 11 am on Saturday over disaster management in which long-term measures for the formulation of a comprehensive policy to mitigate the perennial flood problems of the country will be discussed.

Sources said that the focus is to strengthen coordination mechanisms between the Central and state agencies to create a system for forecasting floods and rises in water levels in major catchment zones of the country.

On Sunday, the meeting of the Consultative Committee of Home Affairs will start at around 11.30 am over forensic science capacities.

Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes and elsewhere to develop objective findings that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of crime or absolve an innocent person from suspicion.

Shah will chair the meeting on Saturday and Sunday. Other members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee will also join the event.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the officials concerned will also join the meeting. (ANI)

