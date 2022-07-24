Ahmedabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate various projects of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority on Sunday, officials said.

Also Read | Grenadian Javelin Thrower Anderson Peters Became the World Champion with His Highest Score … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday. The Assembly polls in the state are due by this year-end.

Also Read | 8 Out of 19 Assam Workers Who Went Missing Near India-China Border in Arunachal Pradesh Found & Rescued From Jungle After 18 Days.

On Saturday, Shah inaugurated several projects at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar for `smart policing', including an e-FIR system, Integrated Command and Control Centre called `Trinetra.'

He also dedicated 10,000 body-worn cameras and 80 new vehicles for the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

`Trinetra' integrates the feed from 7,000 CCTV cameras from different district-level centres as well as 15 drone cameras and 10,000 body-worn cameras of police personnel.

The e-FIR system allows the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) for a vehicle or mobile theft directly through a portal or mobile app without visiting a police station.

Shah had said the number of CCTV cameras under the Trinetra project should not be limited to 7,000, but a system should be created to incorporate the feed of cameras installed at railway stations, private residential societies, ports and pilgrimage sites.

"Only then will the `suraksha chakra' conceptualised by the Gujarat government will become 'sudarshan chakra' and provide safety to Gujarat," he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)