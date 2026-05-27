India News | Amit Shah to Inspect Border Outpost Harami Nala During Two-day Visit to Gujarat Beginning Thursday

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday onwards, attending more than a dozen events comprising inspection of Border Outpost Harami Nala located along the international border with Pakistan and review of PTZ camera--specific surveillance camera--feeds in the control room there, officials said on Wednesday.

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The visit, scheduled on May 28-29, is significant as Harami Nala is a highly sensitive creek area in the Rann of Kutch near the India-Pakistan border, close to the disputed Sir Creek region. It lies in the Kutch district near Bhuj and is strategically important for the Border Security Force (BSF) because of its geography, security risks, and maritime access.

The creek system is shallow, marshy, and difficult to monitor, making it vulnerable to illegal infiltration, smuggling, movement of suspicious boats and possible terror routes. The area has seen repeated seizures of Pakistani fishing boats by the BSF-- India's border guarding force responsible for guarding the India-Pakistan border.

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In his first leg of schedule of programs, Shah will be attending 12 events that includes inauguration of newly constructed Jedva village pond (CSR-funded by Anandam Parivar), inauguration of newly built reading library (CSR-funded by Toyota Kirloskar Ltd) and signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Toyota Kirloskar Ltd and the state government, foundation stone laying ceremony for pond beautification project, inauguration of newly constructed Gram Panchayat office, inauguration of newly built Motibhoyan Primary School under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, inauguration of newly constructed library (CSR-funded by Toyota Kirloskar Ltd), inauguration of newly constructed library (CSR-funded by Toyota Kirloskar Ltd), as well as foundation stone laying for Sonipur village pond and inauguration and foundation laying of various development works in Kalol and Gandhinagar (North) Assembly constituencies.

All these events are scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar.

The Home Minister will later inaugurate the newly built regional office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Ahmedabad and inaugurate the newly constructed hostel building at Mata Umiya Dham campus in the town.

Additionally, Shah will be inaugurating 'Bharat Mata Square' constructed by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and review a meeting on preparations for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World Police and Fire Games in the city.

On May 29, the Home Minister will inaugurate Border Outpost (BOP) G-7 Prahari Conference and inspect the BOP Harami Nala during his visit to Bhuj. He will later review the PTZ camera feeds in the control room. In addition, the minister will also visit the Harami Nala area by boat and participate in a tree plantation drive at Jetty Point in the Harami Nala area.

Shah's visit to Harami Nala BOP is part of his first-ever extensive multi-state tour of India's border regions beginning from May 25 night, in a move aimed at reviewing the security architecture and enhancing coordination among various agencies tasked with safeguarding the country's frontiers. The visit is significant in terms of the Central government's continued focus on strengthening border management amid evolving security challenges.

Shah's tour will cover key border states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura, and West Bengal, reflecting the government's intent to assess preparedness across both western and eastern sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)