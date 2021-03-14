Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule, a party leader said.

The objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of these great freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal, the BJP spokesperson said.

"This yatra will be launched by Amit Shah in a massive public meeting in Jhargram," he said.

