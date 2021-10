New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Dharbandora in Goa at 12 pm on Thursday.

As per an official statement, Shah will perform 'Bhumipujan and Shilanyas' for the university and will also address a public meeting at Dharbandora.

He will also inaugurate the Transit Campus for NFSU at Curti Ponda and attend a meeting at Taleigao Community Hall.

He will be accompanied by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Additional Secretary MHA Punyasalila Srivastava, Saket Kumar, and other officials.

On October 15, Shah will attend a meeting with the Goa government. (ANI)

