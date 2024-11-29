New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha for its consideration and passage on Friday.

"Amit Shah to move that the Bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed," The List of Business stated.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, 44 private bills are to be tabled for introduction and five Bills for consideration and passage.

The Union government introduced the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on August 1, 2024.

The bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, of 2005, which was enacted to provide for the effective management of disasters.

The main purpose of the Disaster Management Act was to put in place necessary institutional mechanisms for drawing up and monitoring the implementation of disaster management plans, ensuring measures by various wings of Government for prevention of and mitigating the effects of disasters and for undertaking a holistic, coordinated and prompt response to any disaster or threatening disaster situation.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of Authorities and Committees working in the field of disaster management, provide statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee and to empower the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities to prepare the disaster plan at national level and state level instead of the National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committee.

The bill also seeks to provide for the creation of a disaster database at the national and state level.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

