Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to participate in the Passing out parade of the 74 RR IPS Batch on Saturday.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy will host the Passing out parade of the 74 RR IPS Batch. A total of 195 officer trainees will take part in the DIKSHANT PARADE on February 11, Saturday.

Also Read | Hindenburg Report on Adani Group: Supreme Court Seeks SEBI's Response, Asks 'How Do We Protect Interest of Indian Investors?'.

Among them will be 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 foreign officer trainees. It will involve 37 women officers, including 33 IPS officer trainees and 4 foreign officer trainees. The parade will be commanded by Shri Shahansha K S, IPS(P) of KL Cadre, who is the all-round topper in phase 1 of 74RR.

Speaking to ANI, senior IPS officer AS Rajan said, "IPS trainees at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy undergo a total of 104 weeks of training. In the first 15 weeks, they undergo training at Mussoorie. For the next 50 weeks, they have their Phase 1 training here. The Dikshant parade, at the conclusion of this training, will take place on February 11. They will then move to districts for practical training for 30 weeks as per their allotted state."

Also Read | Camera Hidden in Hotel Room? Easy Steps To Detect Hidden Cameras in Hotel Rooms Using Your Mobile Phone.

Senior IPS officer AS Rajan said the pass-outs will gain experience at police stations, as well as Inspector, DSP and SP offices. They will take note of everything for 10 weeks before being given special training here on what they see, he added.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the Dikshant parade on February 11. This is a very important and memorable event in the life of every IPS officer," he said.

He added, "During the training period here of 50 weeks in Phase 1 and 10 weeks in Phase 2, we give indoor and outdoor training. During indoor training, they are trained in the investigation, law, collecting evidence, computer crime, and attitudinal and ethical issues. There are modules in training with the Army for firing and weapons, as well as with the Navy, police forces, media module and others. As part of outdoor training, there is a PT parade and games."

Mohit Rawat, an IPS trainee from Haryana, said, "I am a BTech graduate and worked as a Technical in DE Shaw for 2 years. I started my preparations for civil services later. I am currently an officer trainee of the 2021 batch. I am about to finish my Phase 1 training. After assessing the training needs, more focus is being given to new age crimes including economic offences, cyber offences, transnational crimes, woman related issues."

He said that there is equal weightage given to indoor and outdoor proficiency.

"We are not just made mentally strong but physical strength is also given a lot of weightage," said Rawat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)