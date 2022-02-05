By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on February 6.

Also Read | Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Offline Teaching For Class 1 To 9 From February 7 Amid Decline In COVID-19 Cases.

As per highly placed sources in the party, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP will release its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' on Sunday, which may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi Mathura.

Amit Shah will issue the manifesto in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP election in-charge for UP Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, both Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad and Dinesh Sharma and BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh.

Also Read | Odisha: Journalist Rohit Biswal Killed In IED Blast Near Maoist Poster In Kalahandi District; CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Grief.

After releasing the manifesto, Amit Shah will address an election rally in Jat-dominated areas of western Uttar Pradesh.

"Nationalism, development, good governance, electricity, women's security, employment, development of Kashi-Mathura can be mentioned in the manifesto," sources said.

BJP had also sought suggestions from the common people for the manifesto and it is likely that some major suggestions would also have been given a place in it.

In the BJP's manifesto, there will be a big announcement.

As per sources, there may be something in response to the 300 units of free electricity of the Samajwadi Party, there can be an announcement regarding the outstanding electricity bill.

There can be a big announcement for the farmer in the manifesto, which could be made for the sugarcane farmers too.

Notably, several BJP leaders have been saying that the party has fulfilled most of the promises made in the last election's manifesto.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)