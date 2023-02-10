Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of Indian Police Service probationers, to be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here on February 11.

Shah will review and address the parade, an official release said.

A total 195 officer trainees, including 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees from foreign countries, are taking part in the Dikshant Parade, SVPNPA Director A S Rajan said.

Among foreign officer trainees, six officers are from Bhutan, eight from Maldives, five from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius Police.

Speaking about the presence of women officer trainees, the SVPNPA Director said 37 lady officers constituting 23 per cent of total strength would be participating in the Dikshant Parade.

The parade would be commanded by Shahansha K S, of Kerala Cadre, who is the all-round topper in Phase 1 of 74 (Regular Recruits).

The SVPNPA Director also said the course module was prepared taking into consideration the current job requirements of the police officers in India.

'Attitude Training' was given special importance during the course, enabling the officer trainees to develop more sympathetic and victim-centric approach, he said.

The indoor and outdoor exposures included Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Penal Code and special laws, forensics, information and communication technology, human rights, yoga, unarmed combat, etc., so that the candidates could develop integrity and dedication towards their job and empathy towards victims, he added.

The SVPNPA Director further said that for the first time as part of an MoU with NALSAR, the officer trainees would receive post graduation degree and officer trainees from foreign countries would receive diploma certificate after completing their training.

The 105-week training involved 15 weeks of foundation course training and 50-week Phase I basic course.

This was followed by 30-week district practical training in respective cadres/states and 10-week Phase II basic course at SVPNPA, the release added.

