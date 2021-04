Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday visit the site where Naxals attacked security personnel at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh.

Shah will also meet the injured jawans at the hospital.

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the Naxal attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation.

Singh informed that around 25-30 Naxals were also killed though the exact number is yet to be ascertained.

"There is no point in saying that there was some kind of intelligence or operational failure. Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Naxals would have not been killed," DG CRPF told ANI.

Speaking on casualties of Naxals in the encounter, the DG said, "Three tractors were used by Naxals to carry injured and dead bodies of Naxals from the site. It is tough to say right now the exact number of Naxals killed in the operation but it should not be less than 25-30," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)