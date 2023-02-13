New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): In a day-long visit to Haryana on Tuesday, Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate various projects of the state cooperative department and award President's colour to the state Police force.

Shah's Haryana visit is expected to start on Tuesday morning with his first move to award 'President's Colour' to Haryana Police at an event organised there around 11 am at Bachhair Stadium in Karnal.

In the afternoon, Shah will inaugurate various projects of the Haryana Cooperative Department at an event organised at Haryana Cooperative Export House (HAFED) in Karnal around 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that the BJP in Haryana was eagerly looking forward to Shah's arrival in the state, especially to blunt the impact made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for eight days in Haryana, divided in two phases -- December 21-23 (Firozpur Jhirka, Nuh, Faridabad and Gurgaon) and January 6-10 (Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala).

The state BJP leadership is heavily banking on Shah's arrival, seeing it as a "game changer" and "morale booster" for party workers.

Currently, the BJP has all 10 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat in the state, while the Congress has one Rajya Sabha seat. BJP-backed Independent Kartikeya Sharma is the third one who made it to Rajya Sabha in June 2022.

Aiming to emerge even stronger in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the state BJP has already started mobilising its cadres at the ground level.

Haryana will see Assembly polls next year, months after the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024. The BJP will face the polls after two terms in power.

In 2014, the party came to power with an absolute majority (47 of 90 seats). However, five years later, it could secure barely 40 seats and had to enter into a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). (ANI)

