New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9.

As per official sources, Shah will take part in several development programmes in the valley.

The Home Minister will kick off the visit with a crucial review meeting to assess the comprehensive development of Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

During his visit, Shah will launch the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the region.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development works during the visit.

The Home Minister will also distribute appointment letters during the visit fostering various employment opportunities. (ANI)

