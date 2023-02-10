New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the communally sensitive coastal region of Karnataka on February 11 ahead of the assembly elections to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district.

Though it is an official visit by the Union Home Minister, BJP is taking advantage of it to gain political mileage ahead of the elections later this year and has made all preparations to welcome Shah.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Bharat Mata Mandir built by Dharmashree Pratisthan at Hanumagiri, which is the second temple in south India for Bharat Mata after the one in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Shah will garland the statue of Bharat Mata and later pay floral tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Puttur. He will also visit Hanumagiri temple at Ishwaramangala and offer worship. The BJP is planning to use the visit as the start of their election campaign in the district. (ANI)

