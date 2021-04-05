Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Two days after 22 security personnel lost their lives in the Naxal attack at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Central government will intensify the fight against Naxals.

Addressing CRPF personnel during his visit to the Basguda CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Shah said, "Our jawans fought with immense courage. Be assured that the sacrifices of your colleagues will not go in vain, have faith in the Government of India and the Chhattisgarh government."

"When a friend leaves us and goes we do feel sad. But the poor people of this area is devoid of development due to the issue of Naxalism. We welcome those who want to surrender and come to us but we'll have no option if you have weapons in hands," said Shah.

He further affirmed to the soldiers that the Government of India understands all their problems and is firmly standing with them in this fight, adding that the government will address all the loopholes as early as possible.

Shah also had a meal with the soldiers during his visit to the camp.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupesh Baghel met the security personnel injured in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.

They also laid wreaths on the coffins of 14 security personnel killed in the attack here and held a review meeting.

"I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact," said Shah while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village around noon.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the attack. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldeep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)