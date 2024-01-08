Jammu and Kashmir, January 8: Given the prevailing inclement weather conditions and forecast thereof, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Jammu and Kashmir visit was deferred. The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement a day ahead of Shah's scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, during which he was scheduled to attend the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra in Jammu, inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,379 crore, including the E-buses in Jammu city and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 2,348 crore. Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, To Take Part in Development Programmes

Shah had also scheduled to distribute the appointment letters to those appointed on compassionate grounds. The minister was also scheduled to undertake a review of the security and development of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Minister was also scheduled to travel to Dera Ki Gali in the Poonch sector and meet the families of the civilians killed recently in this area. "However, given the prevailing inclement weather conditions and a forecast thereof, the programme is deferred," the MHA said in a statement. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation in State in Wake of Recent Terrorist Attacks

Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was scheduled after four Army personnel were killed and three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists on December 21. The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri. The encounter started after terrorists fired at the two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3:45 pm on December 21. Security personnel are conducting a search operation in the forest area of Dera ki Gali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)