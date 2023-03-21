Bhubaneswar, Mar 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled one-day visit to Odisha on March 26 has been postponed, a leader of the party's state unit said on Tuesday.

The new itinerary will be announced later, Odisha BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said.

The change in programme is likely due to Shah's engagements in poll-bound Karnataka, Mohapatra said.

Shah was scheduled to address a public meeting in Odisha's Bhadrak on March 26 as a part of his Lok Sabha Pravas programme. He was also slated to meet party workers in Bhadrak and in Bhubaneswar.

