Mangaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) A roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah which was planned in Mangaluru on Saturday has been cancelled due to security reasons, according to the local BJP unit.

Also Read | New Tax Regime To Leave Higher Disposable Income in Hands of People, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Shah, who is scheduled to participate in functions in Puttur taluk during the day, is likely to reach Mangaluru in the evening. The BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit had considered holding a roadshow in the city.

Also Read | Army Starts Process of Posting 108 Women Officers in Rank of Colonel, Says Government.

However, it has been cancelled due to security reasons, party district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said in a statement here on Friday.

Shah will participate in a BJP core committee meeting to be held at Sridevi College at Kenjaru here.

The senior BJP leader is scheduled to inaugurate the CAMPCO Golden Jubilee celebrations in Puttur in the evening. He will also inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir, built by Dharmashree Pratishtana and will visit Hanumagiri temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)