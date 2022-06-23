Shimla, Jun 23 (PTI) Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayeed took oath as the 27th Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court here on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arlekar administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhawan.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Dead Body of Deepa Giri's Mother, Girl Who Performed Yoga With PM Narendra Modi on Yoga Day, Found in Nainital Lake.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and two cabinet ministers were present on this occasion.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: How Numbers Add Up in Maharashtra Assembly After Day 3 of Political Turmoil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)