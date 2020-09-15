Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15 (ANI): VPB Paramasivam, AIADMK MLA from Tamil Nadu's Vedasandur constituency on Tuesday said that Amma canteens in the state were running successfully amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The travel of farmers in the state were not disturbed at all due to the e-pass system and 28 lakh metric tons of grains were successfully produced by them. Even Amma canteen has been running successfully amid this pandemic," the MLA said in Tamil Nadu assembly.

He said that the COVID-19 curve was almost flat in the state and that the vaccine for the coronavirus was likely to be introduced in the next few months.

He said an online private job portal has also been established through which 18,000 youth have benefitted." (ANI)

