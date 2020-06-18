India News | Amma Canteens to Provide Free Food to People During Lockdown in Metropolitan Chennai Police Limits

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Amma Canteens will provide free food to the people under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits during lockdown between June 19 and June 30, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Thursday.

He also asked the community halls to cook and distribute food for the elderly and needy to their homes.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Constable's Timely Action Saves 2-Week-Old Choking Baby's Life, Twitter Users Hail Officer's Presence of Mind.

Tamil Nadu has reported 50,193 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)