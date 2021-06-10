Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Security forces arrested two persons and seized ammunition from their possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

They said security forces found ammunition from a truck during checking on the intervening night of June 8-9 at NC Pass, Sadna Top in the Karnah area of the north Kashmir district.

The ammunition seized included six LMG rounds, one AK-47 round, one Insas round, a pistol round and a fired cartridge, the officials said.

Two persons -- Jahangir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Dildar, and Manzoor Ahmad Khaday, a resident of Pantha Chowk Lasijan in Srinagar -- travelling in the truck were arrested, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)