Amravati (Maha), Aug 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 108 on Friday to reach 2,872 while three deaths took the toll to 86, an official said.

A 70-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and 47-year-old man died, he said.

"The spike of over 100 cases is the third this month and fifth overall, the record being 146 on August 2. With 49 getting discharge today, the number of such cases reached 1,902, leaving the district with 884 active cases," he added.

