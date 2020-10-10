Amravati (Maha), Oct 10 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra reported 113 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the district's count to 14,824, while one death increased the toll to 327, an official said.

However, 139 people were also discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 12,756, giving the district a recovery rate of 86.04 per cent, he added.

There are 1,734 active cases, he said.

