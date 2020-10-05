Amravati (Maha), Oct 5 (PTI) Amravati district in Maharashtra reported 119 COVID-19 cases on Monday while the number of people who were discharged post recovery was 210, an official said.

Five people died during the day and took the toll to 316.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: UP Police File 19 FIRs Across State, Allege Sedition, Conspiracy to Disturb Peace.

The caseload in the district is now 14,124, while the recovery rate is 83.30 per cent with 11,765 people having been discharged so far, he added.

Amravati now has 2,043 active coronavirus positive cases, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Shiv Sena May Contest 30-40 Seats in Upcoming Polls, Says Sanjay Raut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)