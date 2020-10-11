Amravati (Maha), Oct 11 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra reported 120 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, taking the overall count to 14,945 and toll to 330, while 267 people were discharged, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection in the district so far stands at 13,023, leaving it with a recovery rate of 87.14 per cent.

Also Read | ‘Blue Flag’ Certification Accorded to 8 Beaches of India; Check Names And Know More About The Coveted Eco-Label.

"Two men and one woman in the 47 to 67 age group died. Amravati now has 1,592 active cases," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)