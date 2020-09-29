Amravati (Maha), Sep 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati increased by 190 on Tuesday, the figure being outstripped by the number of people getting discharged during the day which stood at 259, an official said.

The district now has 13,077 cases, of which 10,567 have recovered and 28 have died, including three on Tuesday, he said.

Amravati has 2,228 active cases and recovery rate of 80.81 per cent, the official informed.

