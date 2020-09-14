Amravati, Sep 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati district in Maharashtra crossed the 9,000-mark and reached 9,085 on Monday with 311 additions, an official health update said.

With six patients succumbing to the infection, the toll reached 204, it said.

A total of 398 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 7,091.

The district is left with 1,790 active cases.

