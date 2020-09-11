Amravati (Maha), Sep 11 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra on Friday recorded 188 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the caseload to 7,993 and toll to 191, an official said.

He said 137 persons were discharged during the day, taking the count of such cases to 6,035, leaving the district with 1,767 active ones.

"Of the 188 new cases, 99 were from rural areas, as also five of the 10 deaths," he added.

