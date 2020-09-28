Amravati (Maha), Sep 28 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 204 to reach 12,887 in Amravati on Monday, while 275 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

Five people died of the infection, taking the overall toll here to 279, he said.

"The number of people who have been discharged so far stands at 10,308, which gives the district a recovery rate of 79.99 per cent. The mortality rate is 2 per cent," he said.

There are 2,300 active cases in Amravati currently, he said.

