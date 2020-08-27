Amravati, Aug 27 (PTI) Posting a 100-plus spike for the fifth successive day, Amravati district of Maharashtra recorded 148 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally past the 5,000-mark to 5,128 on Thursday, an official said.

The death of four more patients took the toll to 122 in the district, said a statement from the civil surgeon's office here.

Also, 131 patients were discharged to take the number of recovered cases to 3,759, it said.

Currently, there are 3,759 active cases, the release said.

Three of the four deceased were aged between 55 and 64 years, it said.

The rural belt reported 57 cases to take its count to 1,469, the release added.

