Amravati, Sep 15 (PTI) As many as 296 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, taking the caseload in the region to 9,381, an official said.

With the addition of 11 casualties, five of which reported in the last 24 hours, the toll in the district has reached 215, the official said.

Apart from this, 121 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 7,212, he said.

The district now has 1,954 active cases, of which 10 patients are undergoing treatment in Nagpur and 488 are in home isolation, the official said.

