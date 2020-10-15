Amravati, Oct 15 (PTI) Four COVID-19 deaths and 72 fresh infections took Amravati district's toll to 343 and the caseload to 15,190 on Thursday, the local administration said.

A civil surgeon office report said 113 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 13,563.

The district, which has a recovery rate of 89.29 per cent, now has 1,284 active cases, it added.

