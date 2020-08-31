Amravati, Aug 31 (PTI) Posting the ninth consecutive day of 100-plus spike in COVID-19 cases, Amravati district of Maharashtra took its count to 5,750 with 158 new infections on Monday, an official said.

With three more deaths, the toll reached 131, the civil surgeon's office said in a statement.

With 137 patients discharged, the number of recovered cases reached 4,288, it said.

This left 1,331 active cases, the release added. PTI

