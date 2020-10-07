Amravati, Oct 7 (PTI) As many as 148 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 297 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said.

With the addition of fresh infections, the case count in the district has reached 14,373, the official said.

Also Read | TCS Q2 Results Show Recovery Vis-a-Vis Last Quarter, Company to Buyback Rs 16,000 Crore Shares.

As per the report from the civil surgeon's office, the number of recoveries has risen to 12,201 and the recovery rate stands at 84.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the deaths of three COVID-19 patients have taken the toll to 319, the official said.

Also Read | MM Mani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Kerala Power Minister Admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The district currently has 1,853 active cases, which includes 763 patients being treated at the COVID-19 hospital in Amravati, nine patients in Nagpur and 1,081 in home isolation, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)