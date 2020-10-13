Amravati, Oct 13 (PTI) With the detection of 96 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the count in Maharashtra's Amravati district crossed the 15,000 mark, an official said.

The tally of infections in the district has now reached 15,064 and with three latest casualties, the toll stood at 335, the official said.

At least 186 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 13,317, he said.

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 88.40 per cent, the official said.

As many as 1,412 patients are currently undergoing treatment, of which 654 are at the COVID-19 hospital, nine are in Nagpur and 749 are under home isolation.

