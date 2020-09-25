New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday appointed Amrita Dhawan as the new president of Delhi Congress in place of Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

The appointment has come into immediate effect, a party release said.

Also Read | Farm Bills Protests: Youth Congress Takes Out Torch Rally in Delhi Against Government.

The party also appreciated the contribution of Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

In a tweet, Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, thanked party leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for giving her the opportunity to serve as Delhi Mahila Congress chief.

Also Read | Manipur Cabinet Reshuffle: 6 Ministers Dropped, CM N Biren Singh Inducts 5 New Faces Including 2 Ex-Congress MLAs.

She also thanked Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

"I will be available for any work the party deems fit me for," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)