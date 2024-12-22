Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a trans-border narco-smuggling module, arresting two individuals identified as Sukhdev Singh and Avtar Singh, who are linked to Pakistan-based smugglers. The police also seized 10 kg of heroin, officials stated on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. In 2015, two Pakistani nationals reportedly crossed the border with 19.5 kg of heroin. They, along with the accused, were arrested at the time with 2.5 kg of heroin, Rs65 lakh in drug money, one pistol, and one rifle, police said.

Also Read | 'Do They Care About Me': UP Man Fakes Own Kidnapping to Test If His Girlfriend and Family Love Him, Lands in Jail.

Sukhdev Singh was released from jail last year, while Avtar Singh was granted bail in September. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the NDPS Act at Police Station Gate Hakima, Amritsar. Investigations are ongoing to trace backwards and forward linkages, according to the statement.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Visit Violence-hit Parbhani on December 23; BJP Dubs It as ‘Drama’.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and two heroin consignments in separate incidents in the border areas of Ferozepur and Amritsar districts in Punjab.

According to a statement by the BSF, the intelligence wing conducted a search operation early in the morning in Ferozepur, which led to the recovery of approximately 545 grams of heroin.

In Amritsar, around 544 grams of heroin were intercepted in the afternoon from a farming village, the force added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)