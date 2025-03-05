Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 5: In a significant blow to trans-border smuggling, Amritsar Rural Police has successfully recovered 23 kg of Heroin from the village Devi Daspura, Jandiala, according to information from Punjab DGP.

The consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, also known as Lucky.

Also Read | Sutandra Chattopadhyay Death Case: Victim's Mother Approaches Calcutta High Court Seeking Fair Probe.

In this case, Sahilpreet Singh, a resident of Devi Daspura, has been nominated, and multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him.

An FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS Jandiala. Further investigations are underway to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Conducts High-Altitude Trials of Indigenous ILSS for LCA Tejas.

Recently, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 5.06 kg of heroin from their possession in two separate cases.

According to a release from Information And Public Relations Department, Punjab, the arrested have been identified as Gurjant Singh alias Kalu of village Bachiwind in Amritsar, Jagjit Singh of village Rania in Amritsar, Sahil Kumar alias Sahil of village Ghariyala in Tarn Taran, and Rinku of Basti Dune Wali in Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur.

As per the release, DGP Gaurav Yadav said. "The arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to smuggle narcotics across the border to further supply in different areas of Amritsar.

Two separate FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Stations Cantonment and Sadar Amritsar," he said.

More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days. Sharing operation details of first case, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "Based on credible intelligence, Police teams from Contonment Police Station under the supervision of DCP Harpreet Singh Mander, ADCP City-2 Harkamal Kaur, and ACP West Shivdarshan Singh conducted a special operation and apprehended the suspects identified as Gurjant Kalu and Jagjit Singh from the Mahal Bypass area and seized 3.067 kg of heroin from their possession."

He said, "Similarly, Police teams from CIA Staff-1 led by Inspector Amolakdeep Singh arrested two more accused--identified as Sahil Kumar and Rinku--based on further investigation and interrogation of arrested accused, recovering an additional 2 kg of heroin from their possession."

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Rinku is running a big hawala network to transfer the illegal money of drug trade to different suppliers. Further probe in on," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)