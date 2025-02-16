Amritsar/Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) A plane carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants from the US landed at the Amritsar International Airport late on Saturday night, official sources said.

This is the second such batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its promised crackdown on illegal immigrants. The flight landed at the airport around 11:30 pm as against the expected time of 10 pm, they said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 16: Elizabeth Olsen, The Weeknd, Kim Soo-hyun and Mayank Agarwal - Know About Celebrities Born on February 16.

Earlier, there were reports that the plane would carry 119 immigrants, but now as per an updated list of passengers, the number of deportees in the second batch was 116, they added.

Among the deportees, 65 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, two each from Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the deportees are in the age group of 18 to 30, as per the sources.

Also Read | Srikakulam Bus Accident: 5 Injured As Vehicle Carrying 35 Students Falls Into Pond in Andhra Pradesh.

The families of some of the deportees reached the airport to receive them.

On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar Airport. Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, and 30 from Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)