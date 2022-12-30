Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Zuhaib Khan, a sketch artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, drew a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his mother Heeraben to pay his tributes to the centenarian who passed away on Friday.

In the pencil sketch, PM Modi is seen greeting his mother with folded hands while she gives her blessings to him.

The sketch also has the word 'Shraddhanjali' (homage) inscribed underneath.

Speaking to ANI, Zuhaib said, "I am from Amroha. I keep drawing sketches on issues plaguing our society. Prime Minister Modi's mother passed away today and I made a sketch of her along with the PM as a mark of tribute. The sketch of PM Modi extending a tradition greeting to his mother and Heeraben giving her blessings."

Heeraben Modi passed away at around 3.30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

She was aged 100 at the time of her death.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning, minutes after tweeting about his personal bereavement at daybreak.

Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying her floral tributes as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba as her mortal remains lay at her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and carried the bier on his shoulder. Walking barefoot, he carried his mother's mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

PM Modi consigned her mortal remains of Heeraben Modi to the flames, along with his brothers.(ANI)

