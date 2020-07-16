Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), July 16 (ANI): A student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has lodged a complaint with the police against another male classmate who had used derogatory language against her on social media and threatened her that he would make her wear a 'burqa'.

Speaking to ANI, Aligarh Suprindentant of Police Arvind Kumar said," A complaint has been filed by a girl student of the AMU at the Civil Lines police station, in which she alleged that one of her male classmates has threatened her on the social media to make her wear the burqa. The case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 and also under the IT Act".

"The case is under investigation and the accused will be arrested according to the law", he added further. (ANI)

