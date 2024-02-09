Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Following the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, students of Aligarh Muslim University and Yuva Jat Mahasabha celebrated by exchanging sweets with each other.

President of Aligarh Yuva Jat Mahasabha, Adesh Chaudhary, shared his happiness by feeding laddus to students at AMU Circle.

AMU student Aditya Pratap Choudhary said, "We are very happy about the announcement by the Modi government of conferring Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, the messiah of farmers and leader of the socially deprived, and we gathered here to express our happiness."

During this, students and workers of Yuva Jat Mahasabha also raised slogans in support of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday to confer Bharat Ratna on former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. Along with them, MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

Following the announcement, RLD chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Jayant Chaudhary, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, indicating an imminent alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Appreciating the Central Government for conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh, he said that this decision proves that PM Modi understands the sentiment and character of the nation.

"What previous governments could not do until today has been done by PM Modi. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging people who aren't part of the mainstream. It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government, and PM Modi because this was part of his vision. Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision," he said.

When repeatedly questioned about joining hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls, the RLD Chief said, "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." (Is there anything left? How can I deny?)

However, the RLD Chief kept some room open for further negotiation, saying that speaking about seats on a day like this wasn't the right thing to do.

"Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision that proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation," he said. (ANI)

