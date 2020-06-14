India News | Anamila Shukla Case: Another Woman Using the Alias Arrested in Aligarh

Aligarh, Jun 14 (PTI) A woman using the alias of Anamika Shukla was arrested here on Sunday for her alleged role in the case of withdrawal of salaries worth lakhs of rupees from several government schools across Uttar Pradesh for many months in the name of same woman teacher.

Also Read | COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study.

Police identified the arrested woman as Babli Yadav, working as a teacher in a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Aligarh's Bijauli village from where she was arrested.

Also Read | Lockdown to be Imposed Again? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said Babli Yadav, using the alias of Anamika Shukla, has confessed to the police that her sister-in-law Sarita Yadav too has secured the job of a teacher at a college in Soran in Allahabad district using the same pseudonym.

In her confession, Babli also told police that she had secured forged identification documents, including an Aadhar Card and a bank account passbook, in the name of Anamika Shukla, showing herself to be the daughter of one Subhash Chandra Shukla of Bewar village in Mainpuri district, said SSP Muniraj.

She also told police that she managed to secure the fictitious identity with the help from Mainpuri resident Parshotam alias Guru and his friend Rajbeti, whom she knew as friends of her brother-in-law Ballu Yadav of Sahadpur village in the same district, said the SSP.

"The duo also helped her in the counselling for getting the job on payment of Rs 3 lakh as bribe." Muniraj added.

Babli Yadav's husband Hari Om Yadav hails from Chandanpurva village in Kanpur Dehat district.

Police teams have been dispatched to Mainpuri and other neighbouring districts to nab Parshotam and Rajbeti who are still at large, the SSP said.

The arrest of second woman carrying the alias of Anamika Shukla followed around three days after the case was transferred to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for further probe into it.

Earlier on June 6, Kasganj police had arrested another Anamika Shukla, a woman working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya there, after she approached the district Basic Siksha Adikari (primary education officer) to tender her resignation after the case of curious fraud, rocking the state, came to light.

After arrest of the first “Anamika Shukla” by Kasganj police, another woman with the same name, apparently the real Anamika Shukla, appeared before Gonda BSA Indrajeet Prajapati's office pleading innocence in the case and claiming that her educational qualification documents appeared to have been used by the tricksters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)